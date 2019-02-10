Brazil leads ahead of Canada in 18-10 comeback in Americas Rugby Championship play

Open this photo in gallery Rugby Canada men's national team Head Coach Kingsley Jones listens after he was introduced as the new coach of the team, in Vancouver, on Oct. 24, 2017. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

New Zealand-born fly half Josh Reeves kicked six penalties Saturday to lift Brazil to an 18-10 comeback win over Canada in Americas Rugby Championship play.

The Canadian men had plenty of early possession and led 10-0 but Brazil’s dominance in the scrum and Reeves’s kicking – he was good on six of eight attempts – proved to be the difference. Canada coach Kingsley Jones had warned about the Brazilian set piece and the South Americans proved him right on the night at Estadio Martins Pereira.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s offence was stagnant as the game wore on.

Ciaran Hearn scored a try for Canada and booted a penalty and conversion. He missed two other penalty kicks, one from long range.

Jones called it a “hard lesson” learned for Canada.

Canada lost 20-17 to Uruguay on a last-second try in its tournament opener last weekend.

Argentina XV tops the standings at 2-0-0 with 10 points thanks to bonus points gained in their wins. Uruguay, also 2-0-0, is second with eight points. Canada (0-2-0) is fifth with one bonus point ahead of winless Chile at zero points.

Canada is now 2-2-0 against Brazil with all four fixtures part of the ARC dating back to 2016. Brazil’s other victory came in 2017 at Estadio do Pacaembu by a score of 24-23.

The tournament focus now switches to Langford, B.C., where Canada will host No. 29 Chile on Feb. 22 and Argentina XV on March 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian men wrap up play March 8 in Seattle against the defending champion Americans.