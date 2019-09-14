Brett Lauther hits late field goal, Roughriders beat Alouettes 27-25

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback runs in a touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Brett Lauther kicked a 39-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining to lift the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 27-25 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

The game-winning kick served as redemption for Lauther, who missed a field goal and a convert earlier in game.

William Powell scored two touchdowns for the Riders, who improved to 8-4. Powell rushed for a game-high 94 yards on 15 carries. He added three receptions for 30 yards.

Cody Fajardo completed 19-of-27 pass attempts for 254 yards and one touchdown.

The loss snapped Montreal’s three-game winning streak and dropped the Alouettes to 6-5.

Powell’s five-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave the Riders a 24-18 lead.

A major Montreal miscue set up the Saskatchewan score. Punter Boris Bede fumbled the snap on a punt attempt and was tackled at his 19-yard line.

Two plays later, Powell was in the end zone.

The Alouettes counterpunched on the ensuing possession when Vernon Adams Jr., threw a 27-yard touchdown strike to Eugene Lewis. The Alouettes led 25-24 with eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Lewis led the Alouettes with eight catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Adams Jr., threw for 344 yards. He completed 22-of-35 pass attempts.

The Montreal offence sputtered in the red zone in the early going and settled for three field goals from Bede. The Alouettes led 9-0 midway through the second quarter.

Saskatchewan closed the first half with 10 straight points and took a 10-9 lead into halftime.

Fajardo connected with Powell for a 10-yard touchdown and Lauther booted a 14-yard field goal.

William Stanbeck rushed four yards for a touchdown and DeVier Posey caught the two-point convert from Adams Jr., and Montreal restored a lead at 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Riders answered when Fajardo marched the Riders on a 62-yard scoring drive late in the third quarter. Fajardo raced seven yards to the corner of the end zone and added the two-point convert to knot the score at 18-18.

Saskatchewan’s Charleston Hughes, the CFL sack leader, did not play due to an undisclosed injury.

Next up for the Alouettes is a home date next Saturday afternoon with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting. Saskatchewan will enjoy a bye week.