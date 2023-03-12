Zach Britton’s three-run home run in the ninth inning sealed the Toronto Blue Jays’ 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday.

Britton’s homer was a part of a four-run inning that also saw Addison Barger reach home base on a fielding error by Phillies second baseman Hao-Yu Lee.

George Springer started a three-run third inning with a solo home run, followed by Daulton Varsho bringing Bo Bichette home on a sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman scoring on a Philadelphia fielding error.

Varsho drove Chapman home with a double in the fifth to make it a 4-0 game for the Blue Jays. However, Josh Harrison hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning, then Dalton Guthrie singled to bring Jake Cave home and brought the Phillies within one.

Yusei Kikuchi started on the mound for the Blue Jays. He struck out four batters, while giving up four hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings of action.

Toronto next faces the Boston Red Sox on Monday.