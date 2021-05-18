 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Brooke Henderson hopes Ontario golf courses open soon

John Chidley-Hill
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Brooke Henderson hopes Ontario's golf courses will open soon.

The Associated Press

Brooke Henderson hopes that golf courses in her home province will reopen soon.

Outdoor activities such as golf and tennis are currently banned under Ontario’s COVID-19 recovery framework. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., said on Tuesday she thinks golf can be played safely if physical distancing is practised.

“I think golf, if you do it safely and follow all the protocols around the clubhouse and with groupings and stuff, it can be done very safely,” Henderson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott hinted on Monday that limits on outdoor recreation could be lifted before the province’s stay-at-home order expires on June 2, depending on pandemic indicators.

“We are anticipating that there may be other events, summer camps, golf, tennis, other things may be available as of June 2 or perhaps before, depending on the clinical evidence that we receive,” she said. “It’s being reviewed on a very regular basis.”

Elliott said COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions would be factors in the decision.

Ontario reported 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday and 17 more deaths linked to the virus. The Ministry of Health said 1,484 people were in hospital with the novel coronavirus – 764 in intensive care and 559 people on a ventilator.

The province’s ban on outdoor recreational facilities has been heavily criticized by health experts and the government’s science advisers.

Henderson, who is ranked No. 5 in the women’s world standings, said that the LPGA is an example of how golf can be played safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been able to play pretty consistently week in and week out with low cases and low transmission,” Henderson said. “I think it is a great way for people to get outdoors and still be able to socialize a little bit, so hopefully courses will open up in the near future.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old Henderson is playing in the LPGA’s Pure Silk Championship this week in Williamsburg, Va. It’s her first tournament since winning the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open on April 24 for her 10th career victory.

This week is also the first time an LPGA event has been open to the general public since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Henderson said she’s excited to have fans on the course again.

“You definitely miss the energy and adrenalin that they bring and I think it is limited still but it’s really nice to have that little bit extra boost when you tee it up on the first hole and have fans applaud good shots,” she said.

— With files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies