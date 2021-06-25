Brown, Emmanuel race to victory in men’s and women’s 100 at Canadian Olympic trials

Open this photo in gallery Aaron Brown, right, leads third-place finisher Bolande Ajomale on his way to winning the Mens 100 metre final on June 25, 2021 at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic trials in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Crystal Emmanuel let out a celebratory roar when she crossed the finish line on Friday, breaking up the silence in the empty Claude Robillard Sports Complex.

Emmanuel captured her ninth national 100-metre title Friday at a Canadian Olympic track and field trials that was in jeopardy of not even happening only a few weeks ago.

Canada’s most dominant female sprinter for the better part of a decade is known for playing up the crowd. Finish-line photos often capture her mouth open in mid-holler, or sticking out her pierced tongue in a wide smile.

Story continues below advertisement

But in the COVID-19 era of sport, there were no fans to entertain. She roared for herself.

“For me, it wasn’t too weird, because I’ve been travelling and also running at home with no crowds, so I’m a bit used to it,” Emmanuel said. “It was a great chance to run and aim for the [Olympic] standard for the 100 for Tokyo.

“Just executing a good race during these times is a really good thing.”

Aaron Brown won the men’s 100 in a field that was missing three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse.

Emmanuel ran 11.18 seconds, narrowly missing the automatic Tokyo qualifying standard of 11.14. The points earned from winning the Canadian trials, however, should bump the 29-year-old from Toronto up the World Athletics rankings high enough for a Tokyo berth in the event.

She’s already run the automatic qualifying standard in the 200 metres.

Khamica Bingham was second Friday in 11.25, while Shyvonn Roxborough was third. The women had to run twice about half an hour apart after a false start in the first race.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown ran 10.12 seconds to win his third consecutive national 100 title. He and De Grasse had already hit the automatic standards in both the 100 and 200, and so Brown was using the trials as a final tune-up for Tokyo.

There was no pressure.

“This is not like cross [the finish line] top-two, top-three to make the team kind of situation, so for me it was a run just to break up the training block,” Brown said. “But still a national championship, and I did my best to approach it like that.

“And it was definitely weird not having the crowd and the same electricity as we had last time. But I’m happy with my three-peat, going three in a row, you can’t can’t be mad at that.”

Jerome Blake took second in 10.27, while Bolade Ajomale was third in 10.36.

Due to Canada’s border restrictions around COVID-19, Athletics Canada said a few weeks ago that athletes who’d achieved qualifying standards didn’t need to compete in Montreal to make the team. De Grasse opted not to travel to Montreal, but Brown said, because his own training group in Florida was competing this week at the U.S. trials, he and Blake spent some time training in Vancouver and then travelled to Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Damian Warner, who recently crushed his Canadian record in the decathlon to win the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis, won the long jump on Friday with a mark of 7.81 metres. He’ll also compete in the 110-metre hurdles in Montreal.

Liz Gleadle threw 59.81 metres to win the women’s javelin, while Noelle Montcalm ran 56.34 to win the women’s 400 hurdles and Philip Osei ran 46.60 to win the men’s 400.

Between travel restrictions, quarantine requirements and a competition schedule drastically altered by COVID-19, Canadian track and field athletes have faced huge hurdles in qualifying for Tokyo. Many travelled to the U.S. in recent weeks to compete, but then faced quarantine requirements upon returning home.

The trials are a last chance for many athletes to hit standards, and because of the pandemic’s third wave in Canada, Athletics Canada only got the green light to hold them three weeks ago.