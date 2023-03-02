Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 16.Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

This year, NHL GMs and owners have finally figured out how the trade deadline works. You win it by doing something.

It doesn’t have to be the smart thing or the right thing. It needn’t be prudent or proved right in the long term. All that matters is that it is something.

On Thursday, the Boston Bruins gave up some semi-decent picks for Detroit rental Tyler Bertuzzi. It’s an ideal deadline deal – a recognized name right now for as-yet-anonymous players in the future.

The Bruins are so far out ahead of the rest of the NHL right now that they might as well be playing in another, better league. Do they need Bertuzzi? No. What they do need is to be seen doing something.

If they do nothing and get upset in the second round of the playoffs, people will say, ‘But why didn’t you do something?’

That would be terrible. But now they can say, ‘We did do something. We Bertuzzi’d.’

This logic works so well that it is functionally magic. We still talk about trades as gambles, but they rarely are any more. They’re the opposite. They’re short-term life insurance policies for executives.

The more people who do something, the more pressure there is on everyone else to do something as well, especially if it is done early. Hence, the unusual freneticism of this year’s deadline, which has been running red hot for two weeks.

Even losers can win, by conceding they are losers and giving up all their ruined best players for future good players they can also ruin.

The trade deadline and its bigger, duller brother, the off-season trade market, have become what the regular season used to be.

Way back when, topping the division meant something. Home ice counted for a lot. Winning the regular season mattered, at least in theory.

No one believes that any more. You won your division? Amazing. Nobody even knows what division your team is in, and the ones who do know it doesn’t matter.

This isn’t just an NHL problem, but it’s acute in hockey. In the NBA and NFL, you have some sense of who can and who cannot win a title. In the NHL? No clue. It’s beginning to feel like anyone with a hot goalie and a collective ability to withstand pain can make it to the tape first.

If the regular season doesn’t matter, that creates a marketing difficulty.

Tampa-Boston in May? Tap it directly into my veins. Tampa-Boston in March? Yeah, I think that’s the night I was planning to reorganize my screw collection.

NHL anoraks have redirected that missing regular-season energy into the trade market (along with its cousin, the mock draft). Your actual team may be good. But it remains imperfect. Let’s put our heads together and fix it. This is the essence of the trade mentality.

How about if you got Ryan O’Reilly? How about if you got Ryan O’Reilly for a first-round pick? Or two seconds and a prospect?

Who would you give up for Ryan O’Reilly? Having got him, should you re-sign Ryan O’Reilly? Is there someone other than Ryan O’Reilly you should have got instead? Let’s fight about it.

The actual, shin-guard-wearing Toronto Maple Leafs are out there winning and losing games, but every iota of fan attention is laser-focused on the HR department instead.

After the Leafs got O’Reilly, O’Reilly congratulated them on their courage.

“We’re all in,” O’Reilly said. “That’s the consensus around.”

This is someone saying the soft part out loud. These trades are about creating consensus among fans that you are doing every possible thing to win right now. What’s left out of that equation? The winning part.

Making a bunch of deadline trades is the opposite of good management. How many businesses do you know wait until 24 hours before the big contract is locked in to grab five top people to work on it? If your team needs five new hotshots right before the deadline, they’ve hired wrong.

Also, no one’s “all in.” If you were all in, and the team didn’t win, there would be consequences. But there never are. Instead, people begin immediately obsessing over the next hole that needs filling and what human-shaped puzzle piece should be acquired to do that.

Sports executives are no longer project managers. They are politicians. The goal isn’t getting things done. It’s getting re-elected. You do that by promising things that may happen.

Don’t worry. They don’t have to happen. You just have to promise they will. When they don’t happen, you admit your former promises were wrong, promise some new things and go out and get some new people to deliver them. Just remember to stay busy. Failure isn’t your enemy. Boredom is.

Eventually, voters/customers get wise to your act, but just as there is no prime minister for life, there is no permanent general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. The goal is extending your string of luck for as long as possible.

It used to be that the easiest way to lose your job at the Forum or on Parliament Hill was to do something spectacularly wrong. Not any more. Now, the worst thing you can do is nothing. (Though you can do nothing for a while if you talk loudly about how you’re planning on doing a whole lot of something after an intense period of investigation/rebuilding.)

It works in politics and hockey because it gets the rubes excited. People don’t want things to be better. It’s Canada – things are fine. What they want is to argue about it. They want fodder for Reddit and the bar. They want to avoid big ideas by arguing over small ones.

The truest measure of succeeding in hockey is winning a Stanley Cup. That hasn’t changed. But if that’s too hard for you, you can win the trade deadline instead. And the next one. And the one after that.

You can win trade deadlines for years, and then you’ll never have to win anything that matters.