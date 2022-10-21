Bryan Trottier once tried to quit hockey when he was a teenager, but his father Buzz nudged back into the sport.John Lehmann/The Canadian Press

Bryan Trottier tried to quit hockey once.

He was 16 years old and playing in the Western Hockey League. At the time, in the early 1970s, the Dub was a renowned gladiator school.

Trottier was an undersized kid, even for his age, playing against young men who did not possess any sense of chivalry. They were very happy to whale on the smallest guy out there.

His nose was broken “several times.” He was pushed into what he described as a series of “mismatched fights I should never have been in.” He had a bunch of teeth knocked out.

He had to go to high school in his new town – Swift Current, Sask. – looking like he’d been strapped to the front bumper during a car accident. Walking those halls was the part that really bothered him.

Nowadays, this sort of brutalization might be the topic of an entire book about Canada’s minor-league hockey system. In Trottier’s new memoir, All Roads Home: A Life On and Off the Ice, it gets one paragraph.

What he wants to talk about is the way his parents – the twinned North Stars of his life – nudged him back into the game.

He went home on a Christmas break to Val Marie, the rural corner of Saskatchewan where the Trottier family lived. Val Marie was the sort of place where, of a summer’s evening, they’d light off the siren at the firehall to alert kids that it was time to go home for supper.

Trottier didn’t complain or announce an intention, but he had a whole plan. When his father, Buzz, heard him hemming and hawing with his coach on the phone, Buzz said, “You’re going back.”

Trottier wriggled: “I don’t know.”

“You’re going back.”

And that was that. The next day Tiger Williams appeared in a Pontiac GTO in the middle of a Prairie winter to slalom him back to the team.

Trottier tried lingering again. This time, Buzz softened: “You know, you can always come home.”

And 25 years and four Stanley Cups later, Trottier was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Simple.

Some books are so Canadian it can be hard to credit them. Trottier’s remembrances have that true-north cadence that now sounds as though it is from another millennia, never mind century.

Like a lot of great hockey stories, this one has the trimmings of a Western. Trottier’s father was Cree-Métis and Chippewa. His mother, Mary, was Irish.

Settled on a ranch. Rodeo and gymkhana. Accordions and going to bed when the sun set. As a budding hockey star, Trottier still played weekends in the family’s country band. Hanging above it all, spectrally, the residential school system.

With its mix of pathos, tragedy, humour and, above all, gentle macho positivity, this is one of the most Canadian hockey books yet written. Even the swearing is charming. In the way an old guy down at the Tim Hortons says “effin” when there are ladies present.

How Canadian? When Trottier signed with the New York Islanders, they threw in a car. The catch was he had to pick one on the spot. The only car he could think of was a Chrysler New Yorker, which was an absolute boat and very specifically unsuited to Saskatchewan. He left it at his parents’ place. When he came back that first off-season, they’d traded it for a used van.

Or how about the time Trottier tried to pretend he spoke French to get in good with the Francophones on his new team. In his brief notes on each man, there is this: “ … and André St. Laurent, nicknamed The Pinto for the birthmark near his testicles.” You’re not going to find that line in a golf memoir.

Floating above it all is Trottier’s remarkable sense of delight in every person he’s ever met. Though he has had fist fights with a fair few of them, there is not a truly bad word in here for anyone Trottier’s met.

“I have a lot of respect for them, even for the guys I didn’t like,” Trottier says. He’s 66 now. He lives in Pittsburgh – the last stop in his NHL career. It’s been a long time since he caused an international incident by switching to the U.S. national hockey team. He still doesn’t understand why people were so upset by that.

“I’m Canadian to the bone,” Trottier says. “I hope when they’re talking about the book, they say ‘Good Canadian kid’. But also, good North American. My Indigenous roots are North American.”

Were it coming from anyone else, it might sound like a politician’s dodge. But Trottier is so imbued with honest, prairie cheer that you find yourself nodding along. Sure, North American. Shouldn’t we all share more?

Back when he played on those great Islanders teams, Trottier had a bit of a twinkle. He gave off that sense that he knew more than everyone else out there on the ice. As it turns out, he did.

“You don’t want the whole world to know what you’re thinking,” says Trottier of his basic hockey mantra. “I’m at an age where I don’t need to be guarded.”

That incisive take on hockey is the draw. Unlike many of his peers, Trottier isn’t talked out on the subject. There is plenty of good insider gossip on that score.

But it’s Val Marie your mind keeps returning to once it’s done. This vision of an unperfected Canada where people still thought you could make the NHL just by trying your hardest and listening to your mom and dad. Where hard work is its own reward and you could only be hurt if you allowed someone to hurt you.

“There was some pain in my life,” Trottier says. “That pain gave me energy. To keep moving forward. Don’t wallow. The darkest moments – those are the ones that make you.”

Is this how you, a kid who got beat up so bad that he wanted to quit, made it so far?

“The NHL is a powerful dream,” Trottier says.

And what would you say to a kid about it today?

“I would say that I think it’s possible. I think it’s very possible,” Trottier says. “It’s just not easy.”