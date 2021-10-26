Calgary’s Divya Saxena has been named MVP at the ICC Women’s 2021 T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Mexico.

Saxena scored 180 runs in six innings and finished not out in three of them. Her 70-run not-out performance in Canada’s opening match against Argentina was the tournament’s highest individual score. She also claimed two wickets as a right arm slow-medium bowler and finished with two catches.

The U.S. went 5-1-0 at the four-team weeklong competition, which wrapped up Monday, to advance to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in 2022. The top two countries from that event will book their ticket to the 2023 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa.

Brazil finished runner-up at 4-2-0, ahead of Canada at 3-3-0 and Argentina at 0-6-0.

Canada beat the U.S. by seven runs on Sunday, marking the Canadian women’s first win over their North American rivals in 10 years. The Americans won the first meeting at the Mexico tournament by 10 wickets with 55 balls to spare.

The Canadians won both meetings with Argentina.

