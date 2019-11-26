 Skip to main content

Calgary Flames fall to agonizing OT loss against Penguins

Dan Scifo
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates after defeating Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) with his winning overtime goal.

Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

Jake Guentzel beat David Rittich on a rush 4:04 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Monday night.

Jared McCann scored his ninth goal and Alex Galchenyuk got his first with the Penguins. Both had a goal and an assist, helping Pittsburgh get a point for the 11th time in 13 games — eight of those 13 have gone to overtime.

Tristan Jarry stopped 32 shots and has allowed two goals or fewer in six of seven games.

Dillon Dube scored his first of the season for Calgary and second NHL goal. Sean Monahan added his sixth on a power play as the Flames lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Guentzel has points in 11 of Pittsburgh’s 14 home games and a goal in six of its last seven at home. He’s scored in a career-best five straight home games.

Calgary snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a shootout win at Philadelphia but couldn’t make it two in a row. The Flames have been outscored 28-9 in their past eight games with three shutouts after winning four of their previous five. Rittich stopped 35 shots.

Dube opened the scoring at 7:34 of the first period when his blocker-side wrist shot from below the left circle beat Jarry.

Galchenyuk tied it at 11:49. Dominik Kahun put a shot on goal off the rush, and the rebound came to Galchenyuk in the slot. The Penguins acquired Galchenyuk – a former 30-goal scorer – from Arizona in June for productive wing Phil Kessel.

Kessel was an important piece to Pittsburgh’s run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and ’17, but he was traded to Arizona as part of an off-season shakeup after the Penguins were swept by the New York Islanders in the opening round of the playoffs last spring.

McCann gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 7:14 of the second period. His wrist shot from the right circle hit Flames defenceman Rasmus Anderson and beat Rittich.

Monahan tied it at 15:09 of the second. His initial one-timer missed the net, but Matthew Tkachuk collected the rebound and fed Monahan, who scored from the slot. It was Tkachuk’s first point in six games after opening the season with 20 points in 21 games.

