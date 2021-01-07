Calgary offers to host snowboard and freestyle-ski championship, if health authorities allow

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Calgary offers to host snowboard and freestyle-ski championship, if health authorities allow

Donna Spencer
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand soars during the men's big air competition at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships in Park City, Utah, on Feb. 2, 2019.

Tyler Tate/The Associated Press

Calgary is making a pitch to be the host city of the world freestyle ski and snowboard championships next month if public health authorities approve it.

Calgary would be a substitute site. The world championships scheduled Feb. 18-28 in China were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international governing body of skiing and snowboard has Calgary tentatively scheduled as host of the world championship Feb. 24 to March 11, but the federal, provincial and municipal governments have yet to give the green light.

Story continues below advertisement

Initial plans for World Cup freestyle and snowboard “bubbles” at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park in the coming weeks have now pivoted to a possible world championship.

Halfpipe, slopestyle and big air in both freestyle skiing and snowboard, as well as freestyle moguls and aerials, would draw nearly 500 athletes to Canada Olympic Park.

Canada last hosted the world freestyle ski championship in Whistler, B.C., in 2001 and the world snowboard championship in 2013 in Stoneham, Que.

The biannual world snowboard and freestyle championships became a joint event in 2015.

Ski cross, which falls under the freestyle umbrella internationally, and alpine snowboard aren’t part of Calgary’s proposal. Those world championships would be held elsewhere.

“We continue to work in close collaboration with key partners around the potential of creating a winter sport bubble in Calgary to host multiple international FIS Freestyle, Freeski, Snowboard events this winter,” Freestyle Canada and Snowboard Canada said in a joint statement Thursday.

“In a continued effort to make this a reality, significant planning has been done with the health and safety of athletes and team members, host venue staff and the public as the priority.

Story continues below advertisement

“While contracts have yet to be confirmed, we believe Calgary would be an excellent and safe winter event bubble host city.”

The two organizations said an update will be provided Jan. 18. A spokesperson for Tourism Calgary declined to comment.

The proposed model for the world championship “bubble” would likely be similar to the one employed for the world junior men’s hockey championship that ended Tuesday in Edmonton.

Athletes were required to quarantine before and after arrival in Canada, were tested daily and had to wear masks when not competing.

Calgary’s plans to host international snow-sport events have been in constant flux in recent weeks.

World Cup moguls and aerials in Quebec were relocated and added to a Calgary’s moguls World Cup in late January, and those dates shifted again to February.

Story continues below advertisement

World Cup freestyle and snowboard halfpipe, slopestyle and big air events were also tentatively scheduled for COP in March.

The cancellation of China’s world championships, which was going to be test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, opened the door for another city to step in.

A curling “bubble” at COP’s Markin MacPhail Centre for the national men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championship is also planned for February and March.

A world freestyle and snowboard championship in Calgary needs the financial support of the federal, provincial and municipal governments for the estimated $10-million cost of hosting, as well as public health authorities signing off on pandemic protocols.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies