Calgary to host 2023 world junior figure skating championships

Open this photo in gallery Anna Shcherbakova competes in the women's free skate at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 9, 2019. Darko Bandic/The Associated Press

Calgary has been chosen to host the 2023 ISU world junior figure skating championships.

The event will run Feb. 27-March 5 at WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park.

“Calgary is no stranger to hosting successful events and Skate Canada is confident that this event will be no different,” Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be welcoming the future stars of figure skating in 2023.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has hosted the world juniors five times, along with numerous other ISU events. The 2020 world senior championships would have been the most recent global skating event in Canada. They were scheduled for Montreal but were cancelled due to COVID-19.