 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada adds Ardron, Parfrey for second leg of Rugby World Cup qualifier in Chile

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Coach Kingsley Jones has made two changes to his starting lineup for Canada’s weekend rematch with Chile in their Rugby World Cup qualifying series.

The 21st-ranked Canadian men hold a one-point edge over No. 28 Chile after the opening leg of the aggregate points series.

Former captain Tyler Ardron comes in for Matt Heaton at blindside flanker while Patrick Parfrey slots in for Cooper Coats at fullback for Saturday’s game in Valparaiso at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander. Prop Matt Tierney and wing/centre Quinn Ngawati join the Canadian replacements, replacing Jake Ilnicki and Parfrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Heaton and Coats did not make the 10,400-kilometre trip to Chile. Openside flanker Lucas Rumball continues as captain.

Ardron, who captained Canada at the 2015 and ‘19 World Cups, flew in from France this week to bolster the Canadian team. He plays his club rugby for Castres Olympique.

Canada’s starting 15 features seven members of the Toronto Arrows, with another three among the replacements.

The Canadians won the opening match by a 22-21 score Saturday in Langford, B.C. But Canada needed a penalty kick by replacement fly half Rob Povey with the clock winding down to win at Starlight Stadium.

The Canadians were coming off a 59-50 aggregate loss to the 16th-ranked U.S. Eagles that moved the Americans into a playoff with No. 17 Uruguay, with the winner qualifying for France 2023 as Americas 1 alongside No. 1 New Zealand, No. 6 France, No. 14 Italy and Africa 1 in Pool A.

The U.S. defeated Uruguay 19-16 to kick off their two-legged playoff Saturday in Glendale, Colo. The second leg is Saturday at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

The winner of the Canada-Chile series will face the U.S.-Uruguay loser to decide Americas 2, which will qualify in Pool D alongside No. 4 England, No. 8 Argentina, No. 10 Japan and No. 13 Samoa. The loser of the Americas 2 playoff has one last chance to qualify for France 2023 via a repechage tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadians have never failed to qualify for World Cup, but had to do it the hard way the last time out, winning a four-team repechage after losing series to the U.S. and Uruguay.

This time around, Canada led the U.S. 34-21 after the first leg Sept. 4 in St. John’s. But the Americans rallied with a 38-16 victory Sept. 11 in Glendale.

Argentina qualified automatically from the Americas by virtue of its performance at the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Uruguay became the top qualifying seed in South America by winning a three-team tournament that also included Chile and Brazil.

The Chileans moved into the Americas 2 playoff on the strength of their second-place finish at that competition.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies