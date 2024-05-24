Canada beats Bulgaria 3-0 in men’s Volleyball Nations League action

Canada’s men’s volleyball continued its preparations for the Paris Olympics with a 3-0 win over Bulgaria on Friday in Volleyball Nations League action.

Eric Loeppky of Steinbach, Man., had a team-high 14 points as Canada posted set scores of 25-22, 30-28 and 26-24.

Stephen Maar of Aurora, Ont., added 13 points.

Canada improved to 2-1 in VNL play after opening with a 3-1 win over host Turkey on Tuesday before a hard-fought 3-1 loss to top-ranked Poland on Thursday.

The 12th-ranked Canadians next face Slovenia on Saturday before returning home for the next leg of VNL play, starting June 4 against Cuba in Ottawa.

Canada is already qualified for the Paris Games after a second-place finish in the Olympic Qualifier pool last year.