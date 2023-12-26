Open this photo in gallery: Froelunda's Pontus Johansson, left, and Noah Hasa, right, challenge for the puck with Canada's Jonathan Hazen, centre, during the game between Froelunda HC and Team Canada, at the 95th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland. Canada won 4-0 on Dec. 26, 2023.Melanie Duchene/The Associated Press

Jonathan Hazen had two goals and an assist as Canada opened the Spengler Cup with a 4-0 round-robin win over Frolunda HC on Tuesday.

The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams – and a squad of Canadian professionals – hosted by HC Davos.

Ty Smith had a goal and two assists, while Corban Knight also scored for Canada.

Aaron Dell stopped all 30 shots in the Canadian net while counterpart Frans Tuohimaa made 24 saves for Frolunda.

The Canadians scored once in five power play opportunities. Frolunda went 0-for-6.

Canada lost in the quarter-finals of the invitational tournament last year.

Earlier Tuesday, HC Pardubice defeated HC Ambri-Piotta 3-2 in overtime.

The gold-medal game takes place on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2023.