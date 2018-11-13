Canada beats Kenya, moving up to No. 21 in world rugby rankings

Canada has moved up two spots to No. 21 in the world rugby rankings in the wake of its 65-19 win over Kenya at the World Cup repechage tournament in France.
Kenya fell one spot to No. 29.
Germany moved up three places to No. 26 after defeating Hong Kong 26-9 in the other match Sunday at the Stade Delort in Marseille. Hong Kong slipped three spots to No. 24.
Canada meets Hong Kong on Friday while Germany takes on Kenya. The top team in the round-robin repechage qualifies for the 20th and last spot at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The top five was unchanged with New Zealand topping the rankings, followed by Ireland, Wales, England and South Africa.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.