Canada improved to 7-0 and clinched a quarter-final spot at the world mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-5 win over Slovenia on Wednesday.

Skip Felix Asselin and his Montreal-area rink came back from a 5-4 deficit after five ends with a point in the sixth end and a steal of two in the decisive seventh.

Canada was already assured of top spot in Group B before they hit the ice after Taiwan fell 9-5 to Hungary in an earlier draw.

Asselin’s foursome has one match left Thursday against Hungary.

The four group winners at the end of the round robin advance directly to Friday’s quarter-finals, while teams who place second and third in each group will play qualification games earlier that day to determine the other four quarterfinalists.

Hungary (4-3), Taiwan (4-3), Poland (3-3), Slovenia (3-3) and New Zealand (3-4) are in the hunt for Group B’s final two playoff spots.