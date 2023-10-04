Canada scored a three-set win over China on Wednesday to improve to 3-1 at the men’s volleyball Olympic qualification tournament.

Stephen Maar, of Aurora, Ont., paced the attack with 20 points as Canada blanked the host Chinese 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 26-24). Eric Leoppky, of Steinbach, Man., had 17 points, while Jordan Schnitzer, of Surrey, B.C., chipped in with 10.

The victory moved Canada into second place in Pool C behind top-ranked Poland (4-0).

Only the top two countries from each of the tournament’s three pools will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada is scheduled to face Bulgaria (2-2) on Thursday.

The round-robin tournament continues until Sunday.