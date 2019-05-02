Canada builds early 2-0 lead but United States rallies for 3-2 victory at CONCACAF men’s under-17 championship

Open this photo in gallery The United States beat Canada 3-2 at the CONCACAF men’s under-17 championship on May 2, 2019.

Jeremie Omeonga and Jacen Russel-Rowe both scored but Canada could not stop an American rally in a 3-2 loss to the United States on Thursday at the CONCACAF men’s under-17 championship.

Matthew Catavolo assisted on both goals as Canada (0-1) built a 2-0 lead by the 22nd minute.

Gio Reyna put away the winner in the 69th minute and assisted on the first goal by the U.S. (1-0). Gianluca Busio and Axel Alejandre also scored.

Canada next faces Guatemala on May 4 and Barbados on May 6 in Group F play.

Twelve of the 16 nations competing in the tournament’s group stage will advance to the Round of 16 along with four previously-qualified nations through March and April qualifying stages.

The Round of 16 matches are May 8 and 9, the quarterfinals are on May 12, the semifinals on May 14 and the championship is on May 16.

Canada hopes to return to FIFA’s U-17 World Cup in Brazil this summer after finishing sixth in 2015 and seventh in 2017.

Since 1985, Canada has an all-time record of 31 wins, 15 draws, and 26 losses at the CONCACAF men’s U-16/U-17 level.