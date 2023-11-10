Having celebrated his 50th appearance for the Toronto Arrows earlier this year, Lucas Rumball will mark another milestone Saturday when Canada takes on host Spain at the four-team La Vila International Rugby Cup in Villajoyosa.

It will be cap No. 50 for the 28-year-old flanker who made his Canada debut against Uruguay in February, 2016.

“What a great achievement this is for Lucas,” said Canada coach Kingsley Jones. “His commitment to Canadian rugby is immense, and he’s been a fantastic leader for both Canada and the Toronto Arrows, leading with his behaviour and by example.”

Rumball, who captains both teams, says the Canadians are hungry after missing out on the recent World Cup.

“It’s a younger team with a big growth mindset,” he said. “I think with the guys here, it’s all about getting back on the right foot, getting Canadian rugby back where it needs to be.”

A 57-34 loss to Spain, currently ranked 19th in the world, in July, 2022, in Ottawa also serves as motivation.

Spain led 40-13 at the half on the strength of six tries. The Canadians had a 21-17 scoring edge in the second half but by then the hole was too deep.

Rumball, who scored one of Canada’s four tries that day, says the 23rd-ranked Canadians are looking “to try and get some respect back from that score line.”

That means a full 80-minute performance.

“On Saturday we have to start well,” said Rumball. “That [Ottawa] game shows that we can be in it. We can be a factor. But we need to do it from the jump.”

World Rugby is funding the Spain competition, which sees the 18th-ranked U.S. take on No. 26 Brazil in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader at El Pantano Stadium. The winners will then face off in the Nov. 18 final while the losers meet to decide third place.

The matches are the first for the Canadian men since 28-3 and 36-12 losses in August to No. 16 Tonga, which was preparing for the World Cup.

Rumball says the Pacific Islands tour served as a platform to build on during the November matches.

“We learned a lot about ourselves,” he said, citing the areas of lineout defence, on-field discipline and converting field position into points as areas that needed improvement.

Canada’s matchday 23 features includes 18 MLR players, including nine from the MLR champion New England Free Jacks and four from the Toronto Arrows.

“We all know each other,” Rumball said cheerfully of the New England contingent. “A bunch of those boys played in Toronto before that The good thing about this group is there’s no egos.”

Saturday’s game marks the first Canada start for New England centre Gabe Casey, who made his debut off the bench against Tonga. Seattle Seawolves scrum half Reid Watkins, who has represented Canada at the age-grade level, could earn his first cap off the bench.

Rumball, the first player ever signed by the Arrows, has made 54 career appearances (including 51 starts) since the MLR team’s inaugural 2019 campaign, second only to the recently retired Mike Sheppard’s 59 appearances.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder leads the Arrows in career tackles (696) and breakdown steals (49). Rumball, Sheppard and Paul Ciulini (50) are the only Arrows to have reached the half-century in appearances for the club.

A force at the breakdown and a tackling machine who routinely puts his body on the line, Rumball spends the off-season in Vancouver with his girlfriend Angie.

Jones’ coaching staff in Spain includes former Canadian prop Hubert Buydens, an assistant coach with the Pacific Pride academy and Trinity Western University, and defence coach John McFarland.

The tournament marks the end of former British Lion Rob Howley’s three-year term as Jones’ senior assistant coach.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Rumball. “I’ve the utmost respect for Rob and what he brings to the table. I think I’ve learned a ton as a player. You don’t have to be a forwards coach to teach a forward a thing or two about the game. He was with the Arrows for a few years as well. So I’ve had the great luxury of being able to interact with him on a yearly basis.

“He’s able to take the game to a whole new level. I’ve been just really appreciative of him and what he’s put in”