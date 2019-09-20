 Skip to main content

Sports Canada crushes U.S. 16-6 at world indoor lacrosse championship

LANGLEY, B.C.
The Globe and Mail
Saskatchewan Rush star Mark Matthews scored three times and added four assists as Canada beat the U.S. 16-6 at the world indoor lacrosse championship on Sept. 19, 2019.

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Mark Matthews had three goals and four assists as Canada downed the United States 16-6 on Thursday night to open the world indoor lacrosse championship.

Shayne Jackson and Robert Church had two goals and four assists apiece for Canada, while Zach Currier, Ben Mcintosh, Dhane Smith and Calgary Roughnecks star Curtis Dickson each scored twice. Dane Dobbie had a goal and set up four others.

Dillon Ward made 36 saves for the win in net.

Kieran Mcardle and Blaze Riorden each had a hat trick for the U.S.

Hunyahdengowah Abrams stopped 29-of-39 shots he faced in the American net and David Mather turned aside 7-of-13 shots.

Canada has won all four world indoor lacrosse championships, most recently in 2015.

