Canada defeats Brazil 33-0 in opener of women’s rugby sevens at Tokyo Olympics

Canada’s quest for another medal in women’s rugby sevens is off to a roaring start.
The Canadian squad routed Brazil 33-0 in the opening match of the group play stage for both teams on Thursday.
Veteran captain Ghislaine Landry led a balanced scoring attack for the Canadians, making four out of five conversion attempts and adding a try for 13 points.
Olympic rookie Keyara Wardley, who came in as a substitute for the second half, added 10 points on a pair of tries, while Charity Williams and Karen Paquin had a try each.
Canada faces Fiji on Thursday evening, then wraps up group play with a match against France on Friday morning.
The Canadian women, led by Landry, earned a bronze medal in the first Olympic appearance for rugby sevens at the Rio Games in 2016.
The Canadian Press