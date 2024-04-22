Canada defeats South Korea 6-4, remains unbeaten at curling mixed doubles worlds

Canada’s Kadriana and Colton Lott remained undefeated at the world mixed doubles curling championship with a 6-4 win over South Korea on Monday.

The husband-and-wife tandem from Gimli, Man., fell behind 3-0 early as Jiyoon Kim and Byeongjin Jeong scored singles in each of the first three ends.

Kadriana Lott responded with a key draw in the fourth end to score three and tie the game.

She then executed a difficult takeout to remove a South Korean shot stone in the fifth end that left Canada sitting two.

Kim was light on her last-shot draw and Canada stole a deuce for a lead it would not relinquish.

The Lotts improved their record to 4-0, tied for first atop Group A with Swedish siblings Rasmus and Isabella Wrana.