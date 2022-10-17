Canada’s Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday.

Coming off a two-game day, going 1-1 on Sunday, Canada (3-1) has now moved from being the interim third place team to taking sole possession of second in Group A behind Finland (4-0).

Entering the third end down 1-0, Canada opened things up with a score of three. The Canadians maintained their lead until the eighth end, which they entered up 6-4.

South Korea (3-1) then used the hammer to its advantage and scored two to send the game to extra ends.

Canada took advantage of the hammer itself in the ninth end, earning a single point to take the victory.

Menard’s side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay, next plays India on Tuesday.