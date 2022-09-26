Canada remains winless at the women’s world volleyball championship after dropping a 3-0 decision to the U.S. on Monday.

After losing the first set 25-19, the Canadians rallied, only to see the world No. 1 Americans take the second 26-24. The U.S. – which won gold at the Tokyo Olympics – went 25-15 in the third to clinch the victory.

Outside hitter Alexandra Frantti led the Americans (2-0) with 14 kills and a block.

Kierra Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., paced the 17th-ranked Canadians (0-2) with a game-high 15 kills.

Canada will continue Group C play on Thursday when it matches up with No. 43 Kazakhstan.

The 19th women’s world championship is co-hosted by the Netherlands and Poland with matches played in three Dutch and three Polish cities until Oct. 15.