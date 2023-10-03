Canada sits at 2-1 at the men’s volleyball Olympic qualification tournament after dropping a narrow decision to Poland on Tuesday.

Bednorz Bartosz had 25 points to pace the attack as Poland shaded Canada 3-2 (21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15).

Stephen Maar, of Aurora, Ont., led Canada with 19 points, followed by Eric Leoppky (16), of Steinbach, Man., and Toronto’s Arthur Szwarc (11).

The loss dropped Canada to fourth place in Pool C, behind Poland, Belgium and Argentina.

Only the top two countries from each of the tournament’s three pools will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada is scheduled to face host China (0-2) on Wednesday morning local time (Tuesday evening in Canada).