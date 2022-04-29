Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant were knocked out of the world mixed doubles curling championship in Geneva on Friday after suffering a 6-5 loss to Norway in a playoff qualifier.

Norway scored two in the final end to eliminate the Canadians from medal contention.

Winnipeg’s Peterman and Gallant, of St. John’s, N.L., had breezed through the round robin with eight wins in nine matches.

Norway’s Maia and Magnus Ramsfjell move on to the semifinals against Switzerland’s Alina Ptz and Sven Michel.

Germany’s Pia-Lisa Schll and Klaudius Harsch will meet Scotland’s Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie in Friday’s other semifinal.

The gold-medal game will be played on Saturday.