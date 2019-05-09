 Skip to main content

Sports Canada men’s rugby team to face Irish powerhouse Leinster in World Cup warmup

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada men’s rugby team to face Irish powerhouse Leinster in World Cup warmup

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Canada will play Irish powerhouse Leinster in a Rugby World Cup warmup match Aug. 24 at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.

The game will be part of Leinster’s pre-season preparations.

Leinster goes after a European crown Saturday in Newcastle, England, when it faces England’s Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup final.

Story continues below advertisement

It will then face Munster in the Pro14 semifinals on May 18.

The Canadian men, ranked 21st in the world, begin their World Cup campaign Sept. 26 in Japan.

Prior to that they will play Pacifiic Nations Cup games in late July and August against the U.S., Fiji and Tonga.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter