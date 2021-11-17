Canada players celebrate a goal against Mexico during World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

On Tuesday night at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, Cyle Larin’s two-goal performance propelled Canada to a 2-1 win over Mexico, placing the Canadians in first place and in full control of CONCACAF qualifying for World Cup 2022.

Canada, a country that hasn’t been to a World Cup since 1986, is tops. A point up on the Americans. Two points up on the Mexicans and Panamanians. The top three qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place team gets a final shot to qualify via an intercontinental playoff.

Team Canada’s snowbank celebration

According to Environment Canada, the game time temperature was at – 9 C, with a wind chill of – 14 C – leading the venue to be dubbed the Estadio “Iceteca” on social media, a play on Mexico’s home field of Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The crowd was announced at 44,212 – despite the fact Canada Soccer said on Monday that more than 50,000 tickets were sold. Heavy snow lead to no-shows.

The weather, however, didn’t stop the team from celebrating their win in the most Canadian way – a dive into the snow. Canadians and soccer fans around the world have also been celebrating the World Cup qualifying win. Here are some of the best reactions across social media.

‘A brutal look in the mirror for Mexico’

Canada’s women’s soccer team joins the celebration

The victory was also sweet for the Canadian women’s soccer team. Olympic gold medalists Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie and Vanessa Gilles – no strangers to dominating soccer matches – celebrated on Twitter.

With reports from Cathal Kelly and The Canadian Press.

Compiled by Abigale Subdhan.

