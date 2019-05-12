 Skip to main content

Canada must wait to book their place at the 2020 Olympics after loss to U.S.

Canada must wait to book their place at the 2020 Olympics after loss to U.S.

The Canadian Press
The Canadians came into this weekend’s action as the hottest team in the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series after winning in Japan last month.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Canada’s women’s rugby sevens rebounded Sunday from a tough loss to the United States with a dominant 31-0 victory over Spain.

The Canadians will now play for fifth place in the HSBC Canada Sevens Series at Westhills Stadium in Langford, B.C., but must wait until next month to earn a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 12-7 loss to the Americans on home field means the Canadian women head to France next month looking to qualify for the 2020 Games.

Canada posted wins over Brazil and Ireland on Saturday, but lost to Australia, the reigning Olympic champion.

“This was huge,” said Keyara Wardley of Okotoks, Alta., who scored one of Canada’s five tries. “Coming off of the last game, we wanted to bounce back.”

Captain Ghislaine Landry of Toronto scored two tries, while Toronto’s Charity Williams and Montreal’s Bianca Farella added singles.

Williams’s try against Spain was an end-to-end run where she out ran the entire Spanish team.

The Sunday quarter-final against the Americans was a defensive struggle that saw Williams score Canada’s only try.

“Our team put a really good defensive effort out, but the U.S. capitalized on a few more mistakes and that’s just the way it goes,” Williams said. “I’m confident we’ll qualify for Tokyo.”

