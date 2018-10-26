Canada names roster for Rugby World Cup repechage tournament

Tyler Ardron and DTH van der Merwe lead a list of 34 players named by Canada coach Kingsley Jones for next month’s Rugby World Cup repechage tournament in Marseille, France.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 23rd in the world, will be battling No. 21 Hong Kong, No. 28 Kenya and No. 29 Germany for the 20th and final berth in the 2019 World Cup in Japan. The round-robin repechage runs Nov. 11-23 at the 5,000-capacity Stade Delort.

Canada, which has never missed a World Cup, dropped into the last-chance qualifier for the first time after losing two-game playoffs against the 15th-ranked U.S. Eagles and No. 18 Uruguay.

“The Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of the fifteens game and it’s vitally important for us to qualify,” Jones said in a statement.

Ardon plays for New Zealand’s Chiefs, while van der Merwe is with Scotland’s Glasgow Warriors.

Other overseas pros on the roster include Jake Ilnicki, Brett Beukeboom, Evan Olmstead, Josh Larsen, Ciaran Hearn, Conor Trainor, Taylor Paris, Matt Evans and Shane O’Leary.

Canada will warm up for the tournament with a pair of games in England against club sides – Oxford on Oct. 31 and Coventry on Nov. 5. Jones will then cut his roster to 30 for the repechage.

“I am excited with the team that we will be taking to Europe. All of our top professional players went through preseasons with their clubs and many are receiving regular minutes and excelling in their respective competitions,” Jones said. “Our domestic-based players and staff have worked tirelessly over the last nine months to be ready for November.”

The tournament winner will slot into Pool B at the world Cup alongside top-ranked New Zealand, No. 5 South Africa, No. 14 Italy and No. 22 Namibia next fall in Japan.

Canada has never played Kenya and Germany. It is 5-1 all-time against Hong Kong.

Canada has competed in all eight previous World Cups dating back to the inaugural tournament in New Zealand in 1987.