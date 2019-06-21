 Skip to main content

Sports Canada off to gold-medal game at FIBA U16 Americas Championship

Aysen, Chile
The Canadian Press
Canada will play the U.S in the gold-medal game at the women’s FIBA under-16 Americas Championship in Chile.

Isaline Alexander had 16 points and 13 rebounds as Canada defeated host Chile 50-38 on Friday to advance to the gold-medal game at the women’s FIBA under-16 Americas Championship.

Rosalie Mercille contributed 11 points while Avianna Thompson added seven points for the Canadians, who will face the United States in the final Saturday.

Fernanda Ovalle led Chile with 15 points.

Canada had already qualified for the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2020 by defeating El Salvador in the quarterfinals earlier this week.

This will be Canada’s sixth appearance in the tournament final since it began in 2009. The Canadians have medalled in each of their previous five tournaments, including a silver medal in Buenos Aires in 2017.

