Sports Canada only unbeaten side in 2019 Rugby World Cup playoffs

Marseille, France
The Associated Press
MARSEILLE, France - Canada and Hong Kong will play for the last berth in the 2019 Rugby World Cup after bonus-point wins in the second round of the repechage on Saturday.

Canada beat Germany 29-10 for its second straight win, and will be favoured to qualify for Pool B in Japan and join New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, and Namibia.

Hong Kong defeated Kenya 42-17, and will need to beat Canada with a bonus point next Friday to qualify for the first time, and prevent the Canadians from reaching a Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Canada dominated the first half but Germany finished it strong to trail only 10-7. In a contest that was close for longer than most expected, Canada earned some breathing room only in the 69th minute when flanker Kyle Baillie surged through the tiring Germans, Gordon McRorie and Matt Heaton extended the attack, and Matt Evans finished off the move for 22-10.

Three minutes later, McRorie finished a Ben LeSage break for the bonus-point try, and Canada was relieved.

Hong Kong, which lost to Germany last week, stayed in the race after a scare from Kenya.

Kenya race to 12-0 after 22 minutes, but its capacity for turning over the ball made Hong Kong’s revival almost inevitable.

Hong Kong was in front not long after halftime after three consecutive tries, but Kenya reminded of its threat with a second Tony Onyango try.

But first-half replacement Thomas Lamboley restored Hong Kong’s control with his second try.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

