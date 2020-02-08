 Skip to main content

Sports

Canada ousted from Fed Cup finals by Switzerland despite Fernandez’s upset win

Biel, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Canadian Press

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski fell to Switzerland’s Jil Teichman 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth rubber of a qualifying tie for the Fed Cup Finals on Saturday afternoon.

The Swiss advanced to the next round of the international women’s tennis tournament 3-1.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., had given Canada a glimmer of hope earlier in the day when she stunned Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Fernandez went into the match ranked 185th in the world, well back of world No. 5 Bencic.

The upset by the 17-year-old Fernandez cut into Switzerland’s commanding 2-0 lead in the indoor and hard surface event.

Teichmann opened the with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Fernandez on Friday, and Bencic followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dabrowski.

