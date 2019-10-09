 Skip to main content

Sports Canada outlasts Tunisia in five-set thriller at FIVB men’s volleyball World Cup

Canada outlasts Tunisia in five-set thriller at FIVB men’s volleyball World Cup

HIROSHIMA, Japan
The Canadian Press
Sharone Vernon-Evans scored 23 points in Canada’s 3-2 win over Tunisia at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Lucas Van Berkel added 18 points in the 25-20, 20-25, 29-27, 20-25, 15-12 victory at the Green Arena.

“We’re just happy that we came out and won it in five sets,” Vernon-Evans said. “My job is to score any way that I can.”

Canada had a 20-7 advantage in blocks, but struggled in other aspects of the game. Tunisia’s Hamza Nagga led all scorers with 30 points.

“It was a difficult match,” Canada’s coach Dan Lewis said. “They put pressure on us with their serve. We missed opportunities to put the ball in play. We tried to make adjustments. Our block defence was good, but we had too many net faults.

“We need to do a better job on transition balls. If we can get our efficiency even up 15-20 per cent on high balls that would be better.”

Canada will take a 3-3 record into Thursday’s round-robin game against Argentina.

Canada finished seventh at the 2015 World Cup.

