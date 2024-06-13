Canada roars back to beat Japan, setting up key Volleyball Nations League match against Netherlands

Canada came back from two sets down to post a 3-2 win over Japan on Thursday in Volleyball Nations League action.

Calgary’s Alexa Gray led Canada with 30 points as Canada won with set scores of 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 16-14.

Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., added 27 points for Canada, while Sarina Koga led Japan with 20 points.

Canada’s next match is a crucial meeting with the Netherlands on Friday.

The Dutch are ninth in the world rankings and currently hold the final qualifying spot for the Paris Olympics, but No. 10 Canada is just 2.09 ranking points below them.

Canada finishes VNL competition Saturday against 20th-ranked France, while the Dutch close against No. 34 South Korea. The final spots at the Paris Games will be decided at the end of the competition.