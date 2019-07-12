 Skip to main content

Sports Canada rugby team adds Leicester Tigers’s Boris Stankovich to coaching staff

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Canada has added Leicester Tigers scrum coach Boris Stankovich to its coaching staff for the Pacific Nations Cup and Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Stankovich will join the Canadian team next week in Langford, B.C., for the start of its training camp ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup opener against the U.S. on July 27. After the Pacific Nations, he will return to Leicester before rejoining Canada for its World Cup warmup against the Americans in Vancouver on Sept. 7 and will stay with the team through the World Cup in Japan.

Stankovich, 39, played the majority of his career for Leicester although the prop also had stints with SC Albi in France and the Newport Gwent Dragons in Wales.

“He’s an excellent guy and will be a great support for myself and the team,” Canada head coach Kingsley Jones said in a statement. “We’re really pleased that Leicester have afforded him this opportunity to work with us.”

“I think the set piece can be an area of strength for us going into the Pacific Nations Cup and then World Cup. Boris’s experience will help us get every bit out of it,” he added.

After the U.S., Canada will take on Fiji on Aug. 2 and Tonga on Aug. 8, with both games in Fiji.

