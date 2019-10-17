 Skip to main content

Sports

Canada set to open play at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi

The Canadian Press
The Canadian cricket team opens play Sunday against Jersey at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The 14-country event, which starts Friday and runs through Nov. 2, offers six spots in the main tournament set for Australia in 2020.

The teams are divided into two groups of seven with Canada drawn in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Nigeria and Oman.

The two group winners qualify directly for the T20 World Cup. Teams finishing second and third meet in playoffs with the winners moving on. The losers from the two playoffs face the fourth-placed teams in the group with the winners also advancing.

Canada is coming off practice match wins over Singapore and Kenya.

The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off in October 2020.

The six qualifiers will join Australia, Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.

Canada failed to qualify for the six previous tournaments.

CANADIAN ROSTER
  • Captain: Navneet Dhaliwal
  • Abraash Khan
  • Dilon Heyliger
  • Hamza Tariq
  • Jeremy Gordon
  • Junaid Siddiqui
  • Nicholas Kirton
  • Nikhil Dutta
  • Nitish Kumar
  • Ravinderpal Singh
  • Rizwan Cheema
  • Rodrigo Thomas
  • Romesh Eranga
  • Saad Zafar
  • Srimantha Wijeyeratne

Manager: Mike Sharma

Head Coach: Ingleton Liburd

Assistant Coaches: Henry Osinde, Daulat Khan

