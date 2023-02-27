Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis, right, speaks as interim general secretary Earl Cochrane listens during a news conference, in Vancouver on June 5, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace.

Bontis was elected president in November, 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.

The governing body is currently embroiled in a labour dispute with both its men’s and women’s teams.

Bontis said Canada Soccer and its teams have the opportunity to sign what he calls a “historic collective bargaining agreement.”

But he says “this moment requires change.”

Bontis said his resignation is effective immediately.