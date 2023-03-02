Canada Soccer says it has agreed in principle to an interim-funding deal with its women’s national team, a first step in thawing the icy divide between the two sides and addressing the players’ calls for equality.

The national governing body says its interim-funding agreement mirrors a deal with the men’s national team. The women will receive per-game incentives and results-based compensation that match what the men receive.

Further details were not disclosed in a statement from Canada Soccer. They say lawyers from the two sides are still finalizing the deal.

This agreement is separate from the new overarching collective agreement between Canada Soccer, and its men’s and women’s national teams, which is still being negotiated.

This interim funding agreement for the women addresses 2022, a year that the women did not get paid as negotiations wore on.

“This is about respect, this is about dignity, and this is about equalizing the competitive environment in a world that is fundamentally unequal,” Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer general secretary said in a statement from the federation. “We have been consistent and public about the need to have fairness and equal pay be pillars of any new agreements with our players, and we are delivering on that today. While this is an important step forward, and it signals progress, there is still more work to do to ensure both of our national programs are given the necessary resources and supports to prepare and compete.”

The statement did not include any comment from the players.

The men’s and women’s national teams have been at odds with Canada Soccer for months, trying to negotiate terms of a new collective agreement.

This is the first bit of headway made during a tumultuous few weeks for soccer in Canada. The women’s team announced on Feb. 10 that they were going on strike at the SheBelieves Cup in Florida, before Canada Soccer swiftly threatened legal action that forced them back on the pitch. It had been a flurry of statements from both sides since.

This week, Nick Bontis quit as Canada Soccer’s president, amid calls from national team players and provincial soccer leaders demanding his resignation. On Wednesday, Charmaine Crooks was promoted from the VP’s chair to the president’s job, a five-time Canadian Olympic track athlete, businesswoman, and the first female and person of colour to lead the federation.

Yet earlier Thursday, before word of this new agreement emerged, the men’s and women’s national teams issued a joint statement calling Soccer Canada’s change in leadership “one necessary step” but calling on the board of directors “to consult immediately and meaningfully with the national team on the best path forward, before Mr. Bontis’s permanent successor is named.”

In that statement, the players demanded also said Canada Soccer “take immediate action to address the untenable financial constraints imposed by its agreement with Canada Soccer Business”.

The men’s and women’s national teams had demanded Canada Soccer open its books, including its agreement with Canadian Soccer Business, a private company which arranges the sponsorship and broadcast deals. In exchange, CSB pays Canada Soccer a set fee each year and keeps the rest, which helps fund the Canadian Premier League.

The women asked for the same support at their coming World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand as the men received at theirs in Qatar last year. Both national teams also sought an explanation for why their programs are subject to budget cuts this year.