Canada stays unbeaten with 8-3 victory over Czechia at mixed doubles curling worlds

Open this photo in gallery: Kadriana Lott, right, and Colton Lott discuss strategy as they play at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., on March 24, 2021.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott continued their winning ways with an 8-3 victory over Czechia’s Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul on Sunday at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The Canadians got off to a hot start before the Czechs conceded with two ends remaining.

Ahead 2-1 after the second end, Canada (2-0) scored four in the third to take a sizable edge.

Czechia picked up a single in each of the following two ends to trim the deficit to three.

However, a deuce from the Canadians in the sixth sealed the contest and left the Czechs with an 0-2 record to start the competition.

Canada next plays the Netherlands later Sunday.