Canada thumps Hong Kong 78-26 at World Rugby U20 Trophy in Brazil

Canada thumps Hong Kong 78-26 at World Rugby U20 Trophy in Brazil

Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil
The Canadian Press
Captain Will Percillier scored four tries and Lachlan Kratz added three more as Canada thumped Hong Kong 78-26 on Wednesday to record its first win at the second-tier World Rugby U20 Trophy.

The Canadians previously lost 26-25 to Tonga and 49-21 to Portugal at the eight-country competition. Hong Kong lost 59-27 to Portugal and 64-12 to Tonga.

The Canadian starting 15 featured three Carson cousins: David Carson (hooker), Frank Carson (second row) and Nick Carson (No. 8). A fourth cousin, Jack, started on the bench.

Frank, Nick and David Carson scored tries with Brock Webster and David Richard adding singles for Canada, which led 38-14 at the half. Percillier kicked six conversions, Quinn Ngawati booted two and Thomas Isherwood one.

The winner of the eight-country tournament will take Scotland’s place in the elite World U20 Championship. Scotland was relegated after finishing bottom of the 12-team tournament won by France last month in Argentina.

Canada will play for fifth position in its final game on July 21.

The other pool is made up of Brazil, Uruguay, Kenya and Japan, which was relegated from the top-tier championship in 2018.

Canada defeated the United States 44-33 and 23-5 to earn the right to represent North America at the tournament.

Canada finished seventh at last year’s World Rugby U20 Trophy, defeating Romania 71-14 after losses to Portugal, Uruguay and Fiji. The Canadians were beaten by two points by Portugal and four by Uruguay before losing 53-26 to eventual winner Fiji.

The Canadians made it to the final in 2013 and 2015 but lost both times.

This year’s team features 12 players from B.C., nine from Ontario, two each from Alberta and Quebec and one from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The team’s preparations have been aided by the sponsorship of Shawnigan Lake School and money raised by a support group that includes David Robertson, Andrew Purdey, Mike Holmes, Toronto Arrows founder Bill Webb, former Canadian international Mark Wyatt and former national team coach Pat Parfrey.

