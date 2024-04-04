Canada’s Brad Gushue clinched a playoff spot with a 7-4 win over Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway (4-5) at the world men’s curling championship on Thursday.

Canada led 4-2 after four ends, thanks to deuces in both the second and fourth, and then added singles in the sixth, seventh and ninth ends.

Gushue and his St. John’s, N.L.-team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker improved to 8-1 to remain in second place in the 13-team round-robin standings.

Six-time champion Nik Edin of Sweden sits first with a perfect 9-0 record following a 6-4 win over the United States (4-5) in Thursday’s morning draw.

Canada was set to face Sweden later on Thursday.

The top six teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top two seeds advancing directly to the semifinal. The medal games will be held on Sunday.