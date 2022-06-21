Canada voted in favour of a controversial gender policy announced this week by the world governing body of swimming.

In a gender inclusion policy that went into effect Monday, FINA allows only transgender swimmers who transition from male to female before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

FINA is contemplating the establishment of an open-competition category.

Canada’s swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming federations are represented at the FINA voting level by the umbrella Aquatics Canada Aquatiques.

FINA stated 71.5 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the new policy.

“Canada did vote in favour of FINA’s gender inclusion policy,” president Kelly Stark-Anderson told The Canadian Press in an email Tuesday.

“The values of inclusion and fairness are fundamental in international sport competition and to us as Canadians. We believe that this policy was thoughtfully developed and protects competitive fairness, especially in the female events at FINA competitions.

“We are also supportive of the work FINA will undertake to create a new open competition category, reflecting FINA’s commitment to inclusion.”

Canadian athletes are currently competing in the biannual world aquatics championship in Budapest.