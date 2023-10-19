Canada remained unbeaten at the world mixed curling championship on Thursday by posting a 12-6 victory over Hungary at Curl Aberdeen.

The round-robin finale was a playoff warm-up for the Montreal-area team of skip Felix Asselin, Laurie St-Georges, Emile Asselin and Emily Riley.

“Being undefeated feels great,” said the Canadian skip. “Finishing first in our pool was our goal and once we did clinch that, we definitely had our sights on having a perfect record going into the playoffs.”

Canada (8-0) clinched a quarter-final berth and first place in the Pool B standings a day earlier.

Hungary (4-4), skipped by Gabor Ezsol, was no pushover. Ezsol was forced in the fifth end and stole a single in the sixth to cut the Canadian lead to 7-6.

A five-point eighth end sealed the victory for Asselin’s side.

“We managed to put pressure on our opponents and big ends occurred,” he said. “It’s our goal to put rocks in play against whomever we play and that won’t be any different going into the playoffs.”

Canada will learn its quarter-final opponent on Friday. Two lower-ranked teams will meet in a morning qualifying match with the winner to face Canada in the afternoon.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled for Saturday.