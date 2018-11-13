 Skip to main content

Sports Canada Wolverines beaten by Jamaica in Rugby League World Cup qualifier

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada Wolverines beaten by Jamaica in Rugby League World Cup qualifier

Jacksonville, Fla.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

The Jamaica Reggae Warriors defeated the Canada Wolverines 38-8 Tuesday night at the Americas Championship.

The defeat eliminated the Canadian men from qualifying for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

On Saturday, Jamaica will play the winner of the match between the U.S. and Chile to see who makes the World Cup. Saturday’s loser will have a chance to join them via a repechage.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada will face the U.S.-Chile lose in its final match at the tournament.

The U.S. is currently ranked 14th in the world, ahead of No. 15 Jamaica, No. 16 Canada and No. 33 Chile

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019