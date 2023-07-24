Canada’s men’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay is in a solid position to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a strong showing at the World Aquatics Championship on Sunday.

Canada’s Josh Liendo, Ruslan Gaziev, Finlay Knox and Javier Acevedo placed fifth in three minutes 12.05 seconds.

Australia capped an impressive day with the victory in 3:10.16 with Italy second in 3:10.49 and the United States third in 3:10.81. Those three medallists clinched spots in Paris 2024, while the remaining times will be ranked against the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships to decide the 13 other relay qualifiers.

“One year out we’re in a good place,” said Gaziev, who led off in prelims with a personal best 48.38. “We have a lot of room for improvement which is what I’m most excited about.”

Knox, who replaced heat swimmer Edouard Fullum-Huot of Montreal in the final, was in unfamiliar territory as a 4x100 freestyle relay swimmer.

“To get the call I was going to be on the final, I knew I had to perform,” said Knox, a native of Okotoks, Alta. “As a medley swimmer trying to be on this 4x100 relay I’ve got a lot of swimmers on my heels and a lot of development to go. I’m just really proud of these guys.”

Australia posted four victories in five finals and two world records.

They broke the world record in the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay clocking 3:27.96. The U.S. was second in 3:31.93 and China third in 3:32.40.

Canada with Toronto’s Summer McIntosh, Margaret Mac Neil of London, Ont., Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., and Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., were seventh in 3:36.62.

Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., swam in the prelims before giving way to McIntosh. Mac Neil set a personal best of 53.77 to lead off the prelim.

Ruck, a four-time Olympic medalist, gave Canada two solid swims in her first competitive races since a broken hand suffered earlier this season.

“I probably surprised myself,” Ruck said. “The coaches kept reminding me that racing is what I do best. Right now, I’m just living the moment and trying to have the best time.”

Earlier in the session, Mac Neil qualified third in the women’s 100-metre butterfly semi-final in 56.78. Yufei Zhang of China was first overall at 56.40 followed by Torri Huske of Team USA in 56.76. The top eight advanced to Monday’s final.

“It’s always challenging the first day whether it’s the Olympics or worlds,” said Mac Neil, the reigning Olympic champion in the event. “I’m pretty happy with all my swims today and hopefully there’s room for improvement.”

Savard was 13th in 58.18.

Harvey ranked 11th in the women’s 200 individual medley semi-finals.

Ilya Kharun of Montreal and Liendo ranked 14th and 15th in the men’s 50-metre butterfly semis. Kharun clocked 23.27 in both the prelims and semis which equalled Liendo’s national record set in April.

In the morning preliminaries, Lorne Wigginton of Calgary clocked a national age group record 4:13.75 in the men’s 400 individual medley to rank ninth, one spot short of a berth in the final.

“It hurt a lot more than I’ve ever felt before,” said Wigginton, 17, at least four years younger than those that advanced, including France’s Leon Marchand, who set a world record 4:02.50 to win the final. `’I enjoyed just being up there with those guys and getting that experience of swimming like this.”

Collyn Gagne of Milton, Ont., was 13th in a personal best 4:16.08.

Eric Brown of Pointe-Claire, Que., set a personal best 3:50.68 in the 400-metre freestyle ranking 23rd. Brown competed last week in open water events and will also race in the 800 free and 1,500 free later this week.

Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., came 22nd in the 400-metre freestyle. James Dergousoff of Christina Lake, B.C., was 28th in the 100-metre breaststroke.