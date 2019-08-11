Canada’s archery team wins gold at Pan Am Games, earns 2020 Olympic berth

Open this photo in gallery Duenas also defeated Brazil’s Marcus D’Almeida 6-4 in the individual men’s recurve final. LUKA GONZALES/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s archery team defeated Chile 5-4 in the men’s team recurve final and Crispin Duenas added gold in the men’s individual recurve — earning Canada a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the process — as competition at the 2019 Pan American Games wrapped up on Sunday.

Ottawa’s Eric Peters, Toronto’s Duenas and Brian Maxwell of Abbotsford, B.C., won the team event in a shoot-off after the match was tied 2-2 after four rounds. Canada led 4-0 after the first two rounds before Chile came back to tie over the next two.

“This shoot-off was our second one this year. We knew we had done it before at the World Cup and what we had to do, and even though it didn’t go our way that time, it sure worked out for us today,” Peters said.

The United States defeated Mexico 5-3 in the bronze-medal match.

Later Sunday, Duenas defeated Brazil’s Marcus D’Almeida 6-4 in the individual men’s recurve final, though, both countries were already assured of an Olympic berth in the event.

The American team of Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold won the mixed recurve gold on Sunday, which earned the U.S. one men’s and one women’s quota spot. But because Ellison had already secured a men’s individual recurve quota spot for the U.S. at the 2019 world championships, the spot was reallocated to the men’s final to give the event two Olympic berths.

Peters, who lost 6-2 to Duenas in the semi-final, defeated Brazil’s Bernardo De Sousa 7-1 to take the individual recurve bronze.

The Canadian team of Duenas and Stephanie Barrett of Newmarket, Ont., was defeated 5-3 by Mexico in the mixed recurve bronze-medal match.

In golf, Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C., Brigitte Thibeault of Rosemère, Que., Joey Savoie of La Prairie, Que., and Austin Connelly, an Texas-born golfer who has Canadian citizenship through his father, combined to win Canada’s first even Pan Am golf medal in the mixed team event. Canada’s total score of four-under was three shots back of leaders Colombia and Guatemala. In women’s individual competition, Parsons shot a final round of one-under 70 to finish fifth overall in the women’s individual competition at two over — five strokes back of a podium spot. Thibeault, who entered Sunday’s action in medal contention after a strong third round, struggled with a final round of four over and finished tied for ninth at six over. Connelly shot three under Sunday to finish the men’s event in sixth at 11 under. Savoie finished tied for 27th at 10 over after a final round of two over.

In race walk, Mathieu Bilodeau of Quebec City did not finish the 50-kilometre event. Only five of the 14 entrants crossed the finish line. In judo, Mina Coulombe of Baie-Comeau, Que., was defeated by Costa Rica’s Diana Brenes in the women’s 78-kilogram 1/8 final. Coulombe was given a costly penalty on overtime. “I really don’t know why I got a penalty,” she said. “I was attacking a lot and she wasn’t doing anything. Unfortunately, I can’t control everything on the mat and I have to live with it.” Marc Deschenes of Laval, Que., fell to Jose Nova of the Dominican Republic in the men’s 100-kg 1/8 final.

In BMX, Jaden Chipman of New Nowell, Ont., finished seventh in men’s freestlye.

Gymnast Ellie Black picked for Canadian flag-bearer for closing ceremony

Gymnast Ellie Black was to serve as Canadian flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pan Am Games.

Black, who won five medals in Lima, was to carry the Maple Leaf into Peru’s National Stadium on Sunday night.

Black won two gold medals, two silver and one bronze at the Villa El Salvador Sports Center to become Canada’s most decorated Pan Am gymnast.

Black competed early in the Games before returning home to Halifax to continue training for the world championship this fall. Canadian chef de mission Douglas Vandor phoned Black to give her the news of her selection.

The 23-year-old Black also won five medals at the 2015 Pan Ams in Toronto.

Black became Canada’s first all-around medallist at a world championship when she finished second at the 2017 event in Montreal. She won her sixth all-around national title earlier this year.

Field hockey player Scott Tupper served as Canadian flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

The Pan Ams are the largest sporting event ever held in Peru. The Parapan Am Games are set for Aug. 23-Sept. 1.

The 2023 Pan Am Games will be held in Santiago, Chile.