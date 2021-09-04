 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tennis

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu beats Belgium’s Greet Minnen at U.S. Open, advances to fourth round

New York, United States
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after match point against Greet Minnen of Belgium (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu continues to roll along at the U.S. Open.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu defeated Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 in one hour, seven minutes Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the women’s singles draw. Andreescu converted four-of-seven break opportunities to improve to 10-0 at the Grand Slam following her 2019 title.

By comparison, Minnen was 0-for-4 when she had the Canadian in break situations.

Story continues below advertisement

Seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on South African Lloyd Harris on Saturday night in a third-round contest in the men’s singles draw.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., dominated the opening set, which lasted only 23 minutes. She won 93 per cent of points on her first serve and 67 per cent on her second – Minnen was 50 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

The Canadian also had the only two aces of the opening set and was 2-of-3 on break points.

Andreescu didn’t skip a beat in the second, registering two service breaks en route to taking a commanding 4-0 lead. Even more impressive was in the second game, she rallied from 0-40 to hold serve and go up 2-0.

Minnen finally held serve in the fifth game to make it 4-1 but Andreescu also held to make it 5-1. After narrowly missing a fifth service break in the seventh game, Andreescu served the match out to advance.

Andreescu was playing on the same Louis Armstrong Stadium court that Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime registered his five-set win over Spains Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Minnen’s loss was actually her second to a Canadian in the tournament. She lost in three sets to Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino in the final round of qualifying but became a lost-minute entrant after Latvian Jelena Ostapenko withdrew before the start of the tournament Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Andreescu registered 21 winners and only 11 unforced errors in the match, becoming the second Canadian to reach the fourth round of the women’s draw. On Friday night, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., upset two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in three sets.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies