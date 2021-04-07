 Skip to main content
Canada’s Bottcher beats Italy’s Retornaz 7-4 at world men’s curling championship

Calgary, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Brendan Bottcher defeated Italy’s Joel Retornaz 7-4 on Tuesday at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship.

The game turned in the sixth end when Retornaz was drawing against three. His stone was light, giving Canada a steal and a 6-3 lead.

The teams exchanged singles and after a blanked ninth end, Canada ran Italy out of rocks to win it.

Bottcher (6-2) entered Draw 14 in a three-way tie for fourth place behind Norway, Russia and Sweden.

Canada will play China on Tuesday night at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Round-robin play continues through Friday afternoon.

The top six teams will reach the playoffs. The medal games are set for Sunday.

