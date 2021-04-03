 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Bottcher gets rock intel from rival for world curling championship

Donna Spencer
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Canadian rival’s assist fills a gap for Brendan Bottcher at the men’s world curling championship.

The world championship stones in Calgary are not the rocks Bottcher and teammates threw to win a Canadian title last month in the same arena.

The World Curling Federation’s stones employed at WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre were last tossed at the 2019 men’s world championship in Lethbridge, Alta., where Kevin Koe represented Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Colton Flasch, Koe’s second that year, has supplied Bottcher’s foursome with a “rock book” that is a scouting report on each stone’s movement.

“He gave us his book from the ’19 worlds,” Bottcher third Darren Moulding said. “That just shows us Canadian curlers, we’ve got each other’s backs.”

Bottcher, Moulding and front end Brad Thiessen and Karrick Martin from Edmonton came from behind to beat Scotland’s Bruce Mouat 9-6 in Canada’s opener Friday.

Down 5-2 at the fifth-end break, Canada scored two in the sixth, seventh and ninth ends to be up 8-6 coming home without last-rock advantage.

The Scots couldn’t generate a deuce with hammer and gave up a steal of one. Mouat, a bronze medallist in 2018, is a contender for the title in Calgary.

“We were resilient that game,” Bottcher said. “We battled hard. That was a big win for us in the course of the week.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a little bit of butterflies. It’s a pretty cool feeling. We’ve been wearing the [Canada] jerseys for a few days now. We’re playing in a world championship. That’s frigging cool.”

Story continues below advertisement

The hosts also topped Japan’s Matsumura Yuta 8-5 in an evening draw to move to 2-0, while Scotland responded with a 7-2 win over Denmark to even its record 1-1.

Koe defeated Bottcher in the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier final and took silver in Lethbridge behind champion Niklas Edin of Sweden.

Nine of 14 skips in this year’s BK Tires and OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship also competed in Lethbridge.

They have stone intelligence the Canadians would lack if not for Flasch’s generosity.

“We are all Team Canada and anything to help them,” Flasch wrote in a message to The Canadian Press.

“I would think with no information they would be at a slight disadvantage and any extra information early in the week would only help them.”

Story continues below advertisement

The WCF’s stones feel lighter and not quite as lively in the house as the Brier rocks, said Moulding.

“They are different stones than we used in the Brier and running a little bit differently than we’re used to seeing,” Bottcher said.

The Russian Curling Federation team skipped by Sergey Glukhov won twice Friday. Glukhov’s official team name is Russian Curling Federation because of World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions against his country.

Norway’s Steffan Walstad and Italy’s Joel Retornaz also went 2-0 on Day 1.

Reigning Olympic champion John Shuster of the United States and Switzerland’s Peter de Cruz opened with wins Friday to sit 1-0, while Japan’s Matsumura was alongside Scotland at 1-1.

The Swiss edged back-to-back world champion Edin 8-7 in an extra end.

Story continues below advertisement

Sweden and Germany’s Sixten Totzek were 0-1, while Jaap Van Doorp of the Netherlands, Denmark’s Mads Noergaard, South Korea’s Jeong Yeong-seok and China’s Zou Quiang started 0-2.

No spectators are allowed in the arena, which was also the case at the Canadian men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championship in Calgary preceding the men’s world event.

Participants were subject to quarantine and testing before getting on the ice. They’re confined to the arena and the hotel while competing to avoid the COVID-19 virus.

“We feel safe,” Norwegian third Torger Nergaard said. “They had a few test events before the guys from Norway came, so that’s good.”

The top two teams in the round-robin standings earn byes to the semifinals April 10.

Third through sixth compete in qualification games with third versus sixth and fourth versus fifth.

Story continues below advertisement

Qualification winners advance to the semifinals. The gold and bronze-medal games are April 11.

Head-to-head results, and then pre-game draw-the-button distances, solve ties.

The top six teams qualify their countries to compete in men’s curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies